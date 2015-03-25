Highlights of President Bush's State of the Union Address

Key points and initiatives in Bush's State of the Union address:

IRAQ

--Secretary of State Colin Powell will address the U.N. Security Council next Wednesday on evidence linking Iraq to terrorists and on Baghdad's refusal to disarm.

--The world cannot afford to wait until the threat from Iraq is plainly imminent, Bush argues. "Since when have terrorists and tyrants announced their intentions, politely putting us on notice before they strike?"

WAR ON TERRORISM

--A new Terrorist Threat Integration Center will gather and analyze intelligence from a wide array of agencies working at home and abroad.

--Asked Congress for $6 billion over a decade to quickly make available vaccines and treatments against bioweapons such as anthrax and plague.

AFRICA AIDS

--Seeks $15 billion over five years to combat AIDS in Africa and the Caribbean.

MEDICARE

--Sought $400 billion over 10 years to change Medicare, offering older Americans the choice of programs that include prescription drug benefits.

SOCIAL SECURITY

--Renewed his call for private Social Security retirement accounts.

MEDICAL MALPRACTICE

--Urged lawmakers to cap certain damages in malpractice awards.

ABORTION

--Asked Congress to ban a procedure critics call "partial-birth abortion" and all human cloning.

ENVIRONMENT

--Proposed spending $1.2 billion over an unspecified period to speed the development of hydrogen-powered, zero-emission fuel cell vehicles.

DRUG TREATMENT

--Sought a $600 million increase in federal spending over the next three years to help treat Americans with drug addition.

MENTORS

--Called for $450 million over three years to connect mentors with 1 million children of prisoners and disadvantaged adolescents.

GROWING DEFICITS

--Confronted critics who say his tax cuts and new spending are driving deficits to record levels, saying his economic growth policies would bring in more tax revenues. He demanded "spending discipline" from lawmakers.