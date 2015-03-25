High School Volleyball Player Says Coach Beat Him With Wooden Paddle

A high school volleyball player who complained he was beaten by a coach for missing serves has prompted an investigation by Chicago Public School officials.

Public school officials say Fred McClinton, the Simeon High School assistant coach who whacked Zayas five times April 3 with a heavy wooden paddle, has resigned.

Since Zayas' mother brought the incident to the school officials' attention, an investigation into paddling has expanded from Simeon to four other schools.

Corporal punishment has been illegal in Illinois since 1974.

Chicago Public Schools Chief Arne Duncan said anyone found paddling students will be fired.

Zayas' mother, Valerie Thompson, hired attorney Richard Mallen who says he has learned, paddling of athletes occurred in other sports at Simeon.

He says since Zayas came forward, students at Simeon and several other schools have complained.