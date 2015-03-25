Haley Joel Osment to Make Broadway Debut

David Mamet's "American Buffalo," a robbery tale set in a Chicago junk shop, has found its third partner in crime -- Haley Joel Osment, who will be making his Broadway debut in the production.

The 20-year-old Osment, who was an Academy Award nominee for "The Sixth Sense," joins John Leguizamo and Cedric the Entertainer in the revival that opens Nov. 17 at the Belasco Theatre. Preview performances begin Oct. 31. "American Buffalo" will be directed by Robert Falls of Chicago's Goodman Theatre.

Among Osment's other movies are "Forrest Gump," "Secondhand Lion" and "A.I."

"American Buffalo" is one of two Mamet revivals on Broadway this fall. The other is "Speed-the-Plow," starring Jeremy Piven, Raul Esparza and Elisabeth Moss. It opens Oct. 23 at the Ethel Barrymore Theatre. Previews start Oct. 3.