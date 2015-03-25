Guests and Topics: Oct. 26

Watch "Hannity & Colmes" weeknights at 9 p.m. ET!

John Kerry (search) is on the attack! The former presidential candidate explains why he's leading the offensive against President Bush's plan for Iraq in an exclusive interview tonight on "Hannity & Colmes."

Then, Washington was buzzing today with anticipation of indictments in special prosecutor Patrick Fitzgerald’s investigation into the CIA leak (search), but no charges were handed down so the waiting game continues. Is the White House worried? We’ll have analysis with Ann Coulter, author of “How to Talk to a Liberal (If You Must)” and Kirsten Powers, a Democratic strategist and FOX News contributor.

And why are some Democrats still calling for an expansion of the investigation? We’ll ask New York Democratic Representative Jerrold Nadler.

Plus, who is special prosecutor Patrick Fitzgerald (search) and are there clues as to what he might do based on his past cases? George Washington University Law Professor Jonathan Turley weighs in on tonight’s show.

These interviews and much more... don't miss "Hannity & Colmes" tonight at 9 p.m. ET!

