Guests and Topics: July 18

Watch "Hannity & Colmes" weeknights at 9 p.m. ET!

Here's just some of what we've got planned for you tonight!

Monday, July 18

The controversy over Deputy Chief of Staff Karl Rove continues to heat up... As the Democrats demand the resignation of the president's top aide, conservatives say this is becoming a political fist fight. Who's right? Is this nothing more than a "tempest in a teapot" as some have charged? We'll debate it with "Morning in America" host and former Education Secretary Bill Bennett!

Plus, one of the reporters directly involved in the Plame leak case, Time magazine's Matt Cooper, has written about his experiences in the current issue of the magazine. Have we learned anything new from his report? Newsweek investigative reporter Michael Isikoff weighs in.

Also, the latest from Aruba... We'll talk with one of Natalee Holloway's family members.

And later, a Florida teacher charged with sleeping with her 14-year-old student has decided against a plea agreement and opted for a trial instead. Is this a good move? We'll get the latest from our legal eagles: FNC Legal Analyst and former prosecutor Lis Wiehl and prosecutor Pam Bondi.

These stories and much more... Don't miss YOUR chance to join the debate tonight!

Real journalism: fair and balanced. That's why we're No. 1 — FOX News Channel.

About the Show

Fast-paced and hard-hitting, "Hannity & Colmes" brings viewers a heated discussion in a nightly face-off. Relishing in controversial topics, personalities and social issues, conservative radio commentator Sean Hannity and liberal radio personality Alan Colmes offer their points-of-view in an often animated, always compelling debate.

But, unlike similar debate shows — which often appear scripted — "Hannity & Colmes" conducts a live, spur of the moment deliberation on politics and social topics. Also, differentiating the show is its dedication to "move away from the Beltway," bringing audiences an alternative discussion program without the "in" comments.

Adding fuel to the fire, several high-profile guests have joined the program on a wide-range of topics.

"With guests who are 'in the middle of the fight,' we're able to hear their point-of-view on the topics, as well as advance our own feelings," said Hannity.

"Believe it or not, I agree with that statement," quipped Colmes.