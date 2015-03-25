Guests and Topics: July 15

Don't miss the debate LIVE weeknights at 9 p.m. and 2 a.m. ET!

Stay with the # 1 nightly debate program on cable news because — We Debate. You Decide.

President Bush says he's "deeply disappointed" that a proposed constitutional amendment banning same-sex marriage failed to win approval in the Senate yesterday. What's next for opponents of same-sex unions? Could a new proposal in the House of Representatives win approval? Find out when Dr. James Dobson former president and CEO of Focus on the Family (search) joins the debate!

Then, former Democratic Presidential candidate Gary Hart say he predicted the 9/11 terror attacks! He'll explain why when he joins us this evening. And, he'll also weigh in on the 2004 presidential race.

Plus, our week-long look at presumptive Democratic Vice Presidential nominee John Edwards (search) continues. Tonight, Sean and Alan talk with Chuck Fuller the man who managed the 1998 Senate re-election campaign for Senator Lauch Faircloth (search). Fuller's candidate was ultimately defeated by Edwards...

And later, presumptive Democratic presidential nominee John Kerry spoke to the NAACP's convention in Philadelphia today. We'll tell you what he said and how it was received.

Also, we'll bring you the latest on the Scott Peterson double-murder trial when Westchester County, New York District Attorney Jeanine Pirro and defense attorney Debra Opri join us.

Finally, don't miss tonight's "Cheap Shot of the Day!"

These stories and much more!

Don't miss "Hannity & Colmes" LIVE this evening at 9 p.m. and 2 a.m. ET!

—The Associated Press contributed to this story.

—All topics and guests subject to change.