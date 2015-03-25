Guests and Topics for October 24

Here's what is on tap for Monday:

"FOX & Friends First"

Special time: Starts at 5 a.m. ET

After battering Mexico's Yucatan Peninsula over the weekend, Hurricane Wilma (search) has gained strength once again and has Southern Florida in her sights. We'll have complete FOX Team coverage of the storm from:

• Julie Banderas in Naples, Florida

• Jonathan Serrie in Longboat Key, Florida

• Orlando Salinas in Key West, Florida

• Todd Connor in Fort Myers Beach, Florida

Plus, we'll track the storm's path with Rick Reicmuth in the FOX Weather Center.

And, we'll be joined by:

• Booch Demarchi, spokesman for Lee County, Florida

• Jamie Sarbaugh , public information coordinator for the Collier County Emergency Red Cross

• Sanibel Police Chief Bill Tomlinson

• Van Helden, Cape Coral fire chief and emergency services director

• Ed Rappaport, deputy director of the National Hurricane Center

• Deborah Horvath, executive director of Collier County Chapter of American Red Cross

• Paula Musto, Miami Dade County Office of Emergency Management

• Rep. Mark Foley, R-Fla.

• David Paulison, acting director of FEMA

• Jim Humphrey, mayor of Fort Myers, Florida

• Capt. Al Beatty, public information officer for the Collier County Sheriff's Office

• Lt. Doug Dodson, Florida Highway Patrol

• Morgan Mcpherson, mayor of Key West, Florida

• Rep. Katherine Harris, R-Fla.

• Lt. Jon Maines, public information officer for the Naples Police Department

• Sen. Bill Nelson , D-Fla.

