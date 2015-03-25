Guests and Topics for November 10

Here's what is on tap for Thursday:

"FOX & Friends First"

Starts at 6 a.m. ET

Do the deadly bombings in Jordan have the earmarks of an Al Qaeda attack? Lorenzo Vidino, terror analyst with the Investigative Project and author of "Al Qaeda in Europe."

"FOX & Friends"

Starts at 7 a.m. ET

Three explosions hit hotels in Jordan's capital Wednesday night. We'll get reaction from Dan Senor, FOX News analyst and former Coalition Provisional Authority senior adviser.

Andrea Yates, the Texas woman who drowned her five young children four years ago, will likely get a new trial, prosecutors said. Is a plea deal an option? We'll get the legal lowdown from Lis Wiehl, FOX News legal analyst, and Craig Mitnick, criminal defense attorney.

We'll have an exclusive interview with John Torres, ICE director of detention and removal.

Plus, we'll celebrate the 230th birthday of the U.S. Marine Corps with U.S. Marine Corps Major Dave Andersen.

Then, we'll be joined by country music legend Charlie Daniels.

And, hold onto your hats! Steve Irwin, the Crocodile Hunter, makes a return trip to the set!

