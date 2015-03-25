Guests and Topics for June 11

Here’s what is on tap for Friday:

‘FOX & Friends First’ (6 a.m. ET)

We’ll remember former President Ronald Reagan (search) as a great communicator with the man picked by Reagan to deliver the keynote address at the 1980 Republican National Convention, former Rep. Guy Vander Jagt, R-Mich.

Plus, what was Reagan like during his younger years? Mike Chapman, former editor of Dixon, Illinois’ The Telegraph, weighs in.

New polls show that the race between President Bush and Sen. John Kerry remains a dead heat. If the elections were held today, who'd be the winner? Sascha Burns, Democratic strategist, Rich Galen, Republican strategist, join the debate.

And, is the only way to win the War on Terror to keep fighting? We’ll ask Saul Singer, author of "Confronting Jihad."

‘FOX & Friends’ (7 a.m. ET)

As the nation bids a fond farewell to President Reagan, we’ll get reaction from Secretary of State Colin Powell.

What can we expect from President Bush’s eulogy at Reagan's state funeral? We’ll ask former Reagan speechwriter Peterson Robinson, author of "How Ronald Reagan Changed My Life."

What was Reagan like as commander in chief? We’ll get insight from Rep. John Kline, R-Minn., who served as Reagan's military aide in the 1980s.

How will Reagan’s state funeral compare to funerals past? Presidential historian Leo Ribuffo weighs in.

Why does Craig Smith, CEO of SwissAmerican.com, say the Ronald and Nancy’s marriage is an inspiration to everyone? We’ll ask him.

Plus, Ed Rollins, director of political affairs under Reagan, and Rep. David Drier, R-Calif., shares personal memories of the man they called “The Gipper.”

And, through the miracle of technology, a Marine Corps captain serving in Iraq, gets a glimpse of his newborn baby daughter.

