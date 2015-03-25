Expand / Collapse search
story
Published

Guests and Topics for July 29

By | Fox News
Join us Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. ET as we bring you FOX News Live.

Here is what's on tap for Wednesday:

You'll get all the day's breaking news, plus we'll be joined by:

• Madeleine Albright, former Secretary of State
• Rich Galen, Republican strategist
• Elaine Kamarck, former senior campaign advisor to Al Gore
• Don Baer, former White House communications director
• Bill Kristol, editor, “The Weekly Standard”
• Nina Easton, “The Boston Globe”
• Rep. Vic Fazio, former Democratic National Convention Committee chairman
• Rep. J.D. Hayworth, R-Ariz.
• Jennifer Millerwise, Bush/Cheney ‘04 deputy press secretary
• Susan Watters, Washington correspondent, "W" magazine
• Sen. Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif.
• Chris Heinz, step-son of Sen. John Kerry
• Ed Rogers, Republican strategist
• Ereka Vetrini, former “The Apprentice” contestant
• Gov. Janet Napolitano, D-Ariz.
• Sen. John Cornyn, R-Tex., member armed services committee
• Tony Snow,host, FNC radio's "The Tony Snow Show"
• Leslie Marshall, radio talk show host
• Gov. Ed Rendell, D-Pa., former Democratic National Committee general chair
• Barack Obama, Ill. state senator
• Chris Wallace, host, “Fox News Sunday”
• Sen. Don Nickles, R-Okla., budget committee chairman

NOTE: Topics and guests are subject to change.