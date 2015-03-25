Guests and Topics for July 18

Here's what is on tap for Monday:

"FOX & Friends First"

Starts at 6 a.m. ET

Former Ambassador Joe Wilson said President Bush should keep his word to the American people and fire Deputy White House Chief of Staff Karl Rove (search). But does Wilson lack credibility himself? We'll ask Joel Mowbray, syndicated columnist and author of "Dangerous Diplomacy."

Plus, formal charges have been brought against Saddam Hussein. Will this announcement stir sectarian violence before Iraq drafts its first constitution? We'll get insight from retired Lieutenant General Tom McInerney, FOX News military contributor.

"FOX & Friends"

Starts at 7 a.m. ET

Is Matt Cooper's disclosure of his grand jury testimony a key piece of evidence in the CIA leak controversy? We'll ask Viveca Novak, TIME magazine's Washington correspondent.

And, three of the four suspected bombers in London's transit blasts have roots in the same war-torn province of Pakistan. We'll get reaction from Akbar Ahmed, former Pakistani ambassador to Great Britain.

