Guests and Topics for July 11

Here's what is on tap for Monday:

"FOX & Friends First"

Special time: 5 a.m. ET

Hurricane Dennis (search) crashed ashore on the Florida Panhandle and Alabama coast Sunday with a 120-mph fury of blinding squalls and crashing waves that followed in the ruinous footprints of Ivan just 10 months ago.

We'll assess the damage in the wake of the storm with:

• Steve Huffman, public information officer for Mobile County, Alabama

• A. J. Holloway, mayor of Biloxi, Mississippi

• Mike Dow, mayor of Mobile, Alabama

• Gov. Bob Riley, R-Ala.

• John Fogg, mayor of Pensacola, Florida

• Capt. Debbie Bryars of the Mobile Fire and Rescue Department

• Joe Becker, senior vice president for response and preparedness for the American Red Cross

"FOX & Friends"

Starts at 7 a.m. ET

What steps should you take to protect yourself from wicked weather? Norris Beren, executive director of the Emergency Preparedness Educational Institute and author of "When Disaster Strikes Home," joins the debate.

Hurricane Dennis tears through Florida and parts of Alabama. How extensive is the damage and what will it cost to rebuild? We'll get a read from Rep. Mark Foley, R-Fla.

How is Alabama feeling the fury of Hurricane Dennis? We'll ask Sen. Jeff Sessions, R-Ala.

Plus, will the recent terror attacks in London be a wake up call for the United Kingdom? We'll get insight from Gerald Posner, investigative journalist and author of "Secrets of the Kingdom."

And, British authorities arrest three men at London's Heathrow airport under the Prevention of Terror Act. But how effective is this anti-terror provision? We'll ask terrorism analyst Harvey Kushner, author of "Holy War on the Homefront."

