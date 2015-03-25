Guests and Topics for Jan. 5

Here's what is on tap for Thursday:

"FOX & Friends First"

Starts at 6 a.m. ET

Camera cell phones help folks keep in touch — but they can also help thieves steal your identity. Private investigator and former New York City police officer Bill Stanton explains how you can protect yourself from this scam.

From joyous celebration to the deepest despair, how will family members of the West Virginia miners confront the confusion and painful reality of their loss? We'll ask Dr. Georgia Witkin, FOX News analyst and author of "Stress Relief for Disasters Great and Small."

And, the new year brings about new diets. But which plan is right for you? Connie Gutterson, author of "The Sonoma Diet," promises to bring the flavor back into boring weight-loss regimes.

"FOX & Friends"

Starts at 7 a.m. ET

Super-lobbyist Jack Abramoff pleads guilty to three felony counts as part of a bigger federal investigation into bribery and corruption charges. Where will the chips fall? We'll be joined by Fred Barnes and Mort Kondracke, co-hosts of "The Beltway Boys."

After a two and half year hiatus, Iran says it plans to restart it's nuclear research program. How dangerous is Tehran's atomic ambitions and can anything be done to stop them? We'll ask John Hulsman, senior fellow at The Heritage Foundation.

How can you stick to your New Year's resolution to shed those unwanted pounds? Fitness guru Richard Simmons has the answer!

Plus, football legend Marcus Allen has reaction to the grand daddy of the all, the Rose Bowl.

Then, when it comes to hockey, China doesn't come to mind. But the New York Islanders are trying to change that — one young player at a time. Islanders General Manager Mike Milbury joins us to explain.

And, meet the man behind Peter Jackson's "King Kong," actor Andy Serkis.

