Guests and Topics for December 21

Will the revelations about the NSA's domestic spying program derail President Bush's momentum? We'll ask Joe Onek, senior counsel for The Constitution Project.

New security rules at the airport go into effect on Thursday. How will the changes impact your holiday travel? We'll get a read from Kip Hawley, assistant secretary for the Transportation Security Administration.

Plus, you've heard of "no shirt, no shoes, no service." But what about refusing service to customers with kids? Andy Heidel, author of "The Stroller Manifesto," weighs in.

It seems that more and more people are traveling abroad where they can get more affordable treatments than at home. Smart move? We'll ask FOX News medical contributor, Dr. Manny Alvarez.

Hundreds of pounds of explosives have gone missing from a private storage bunker near Albuquerque, New Mexico. Are there any leads? We'll ask Darren White, sheriff of Bernalillo County, New Mexico is on the hunt.

The Saddam Hussein trial resumes. What lies ahead for Saddam and the other defendants? We'll get the legal lowdown from international law attorney, Greg Noone.

Since Massachusetts governor Mitt Romney isn't seeking a second term in office, does he have his sights set on the White House in 2008? We'll ask him.

Plus, 2005 saw some wild weather. What can we expect in 2006? Jud Hale of the Farmer's Almanac.

