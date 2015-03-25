Guests and Topics for Dec. 24

Here's what is on tap for Friday:

"FOX & Friends First"

Starts at 6 a.m. ET

The suicide bombing at the base in Mosul (search) has our military on high alert, but should we expect to see a change in the way we take on the enemy? U.S. Navy Capt. Chuck Nash, FNC military analyst, weighs in.

The case against the woman accused of killing an expectant mother and stealing her baby has been moved. What will happen to Lisa Montgomery (search) now that she is under federal custody in Missouri? Let's ask criminal defense attorney Mercedes Colwin.

"FOX & Friends"

Starts at 7 a.m. ET

With the Iraq elections about a month away, do the recent attacks there fit an emerging pattern of increased violence? Retired Marine Lt. Col. Bill Cowan gives us his take.

FNC contributor Michelle Malkin, syndicated columnist and author of "Invasion," says Christmas is under attack by "Grinches Gone Wild," but that's just the tip of the iceberg. Wait until you hear what she has to say.

So Christmas is just about here and the question is: What will be this year's hottest gift underneath the Christmas tree? Scott Bleier, "Bulls & Bears" regular and president of Hybrid Investors LLC, shares his thoughts.

