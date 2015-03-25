Guests and Topics: August 16

See you in the No Spin zone at 8 p.m. and 11 p.m. ET!

Tonight, "The O'Reilly Factor" is on...

You wanted moore — Tune in for a special encore presentation of Bill's rumble with filmmaker Michael Moore!

Amber Frey's (search) testimony and tapes have been explosive -- Will there be fireworks when the tables turn and Scott Peterson’s former mistress comes under cross-examination? FOX News Legal Analyst Stan Goldman and crime reporter Aphrodite Jones assess the latest developments.

Florida felt hurricane Charley's (search) wrath and is trying to pick up the pieces. Might this just be the beginning of a brutal hurricane season? We’ll get the answers you demand from AccuWeather.com meteorologist Joe Bastardi.

These stories and much more!

See you in the No Spin Zone, tonight at 8 p.m. and 11 p.m. ET!

— All topics and guests subject to change.

— The Associated Press contributed to this story.

