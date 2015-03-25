Gov't: Gas Prices May Average $3

The price U.S. drivers will pay for regular unleaded gasoline could hit a national average of $3 a gallon this year, the government's top energy forecasting agency said Wednesday.

"Some stations have already posted prices for regular gasoline that exceed $3 per gallon and it is certainly possible that average retail prices across the country could reach that level sometime this year," the Energy Information Administration said in its weekly review of the oil market.

The EIA reported Monday that the U.S. average price for gasoline soared 10 cents over the last week to $2.78 a gallon.

Click here to visit FOXBusiness.com's Energy page.

Click here to visit FOXBusiness.com's Autos page.