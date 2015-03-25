Wanna know how to get that Golden Globe Glamour? We spoke with celebrity makeup artist Joanna Schlip to find out what inspired Laura Linney and Christina Applegate’s red carpet looks, and what products she used to create them.

"For Laura Linney, my inspiration was Angie Dickenson in the 70's. I started by prepping her skin with La Mer The Mist, hydrating with La Mer The Moistuizing Lotion, and finishing with La Mer The Lip Balm. Having a well prepped face is the foundation to a flawless look. To get the fresh, bronze glow, apply a bronzer to the apples of the cheeks and blend to base of hair line. Then, use a highlighter with a bit of shimmer to highlight the upper cheek area. Blending is key!"

Skin Care: La Mer The Mist, La Mer The Moisturizing Lotion, La Mer The Lip Balm

Foundation: DiorSkin Pure Light in Light Beige

Concealer: DiorSkin Sculpt Lifting Smoothing Concealer in Beige

Powder: Physician's Formula Organic Wear 100% Natural Origin Pressed Powder in Buff Beige Organics

Bronzer: Physician's Formula Bronze Booster in Light to Medium

Blush: Physician's Formula 100% Natural Origin 2-in-1 Bronzer and Blush in Light Bronzer / Pink Rose

Eye Shadow: Physician's Formula Shimmer Strips in Miami Strip

Eye Liner: Physician's Formula Eye Definer Felt-Tip Eye Marker in Soft Black /Dior Crayon Eyeliner Waterproof Trinidad Black 094 (Jet Black)

Brows: Dior Powder Brow Pencil in Blonde

Mascara: DiorShow

Lips: Dior Addict Ultra Gloss in A Lick of Taffy / Dior Contour Lip Liner in Nude Rose

Highlights / Contour: Physician's Formula Shimmer Strips in Sunkissed Glow (Highlighter) / Physician's Formula 100% Natural Origin 2-in-1 Bronzer and Blush in Light Bronzer / Pink Rose

Body: MAC Strobe Cream

Christina Applegate- Classic Hollywood Glamour with an epic retro twist.

"After looking at Christina's dress and hair, I began to feel a classic Grace Kelly look, so I went with a retro red lip and simple eye, finished brow, and glowy skin."

Skin Care: La Mer The Mist, La Mer The Moisturizing Lotion, La Mer The Lip Balm

Foundation: DiorSkin Pure Light in Cameo

Concealer: Dior Skinflash Radiance Booster Pen in Candlelight

Powder: Physician's Formula Organic Wear 100% Natural Origin Pressed Powder in Warm Beige

Bronzer: Physician's Formula Bronze Booster in Light to Medium

Blush: Physician's Formula 100% Natural Origin 2-in-1 Bronzer and Blush in Bronzer and Ginger

Eye Shadow: Physician's Formula Shimmer Strips in Vegas Strip

Eye Liner: Physician's Formula Eye Definer Felt-Tip Eye Marker in Cool Black / Dior Crayon Eyeliner Waterproof Trinidad Black 094 (Jet Black)

Brows: Dior Powder Brow Pencil in Blonde

Mascara: DiorShowLips: Dior Contour Lip Liner in Holiday Red / Dior Addict Ultra-Gloss in 757 / Red Premiere Rouge Dior Replenishing Lipcolor

Highlights / Contour: Physician's Formula Mineral Wear Illuminating Veil in Warming Glow / Physician's Formula 100% Natural Origin 2-in-1 Bronzer and Blush in Ginger

Body: MAC Strobe Cream

