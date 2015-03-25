Glossary of Psychic Terms

Astrology: The study of the positions and aspects of celestial bodies in the belief that they have an influence on the course of natural earthly occurrences and human affairs.

Aura: The energy field emanating from the surface of a person or object. This emanation is visualized as an outline of cascading color and may be held to represent soul vibrations, chakric emergence or a reflection of surrounding energy fields.

Clairaudience: The supposed power to hear things outside the range of normal perception.

Clairvoyance: The supposed power to see objects or events that cannot be perceived by the senses; acute intuitive insight or perceptiveness.

Extrasensory perception: Perception by means other than through the ordinary senses, as in telepathy, clairvoyance or precognition. Apparent power to perceive things that are not present to the senses.

Holistic: Relating to or concerned with wholes or with complete systems rather than with the analysis of, treatment of, or dissection into parts (holistic medicine attempts to treat both the mind and the body).

Intuition: The act or faculty of knowing or sensing without the use of rational processes; immediate cognition. A sense of something not evident or deducible; an impression.

Medium: A person thought to have the power to communicate with the spirits of the dead or with agents of another world or dimension.

Mentalism: Parapsychological activities, such as telepathy and mind reading; the belief that some mental phenomena cannot be explained by physical laws.

Metaphysical: Without material form or substance.

Numerology: The study of the occult meanings of numbers and their supposed influence on human life.

Occult: Of, relating to, or dealing with supernatural influences, agencies, or phenomena.

Palmistry: The practice or art of telling fortunes and determining personality from the lines, marks and patterns on the palms of the hands.

Paranormal: Beyond the range of normal experience or scientific explanation; seemingly outside normal sensory channels.

Parapsychology: The study of the evidence for psychological phenomena, such as telepathy, clairvoyance and psychokinesis, that are inexplicable by science; the study of the evidence of mental awareness or influence of external objects without interaction from known physical means.

Premonition: A presentiment of the future; a foreboding; a warning in advance; a forewarning.

Psychic: A person apparently responsive to psychic forces; capable of extraordinary mental processes, such as extrasensory perception and mental telepathy.

Seance: A meeting of people to receive spiritualistic messages.

Sixth Sense: A power of perception seemingly independent of the five senses; keen intuition.

Spiritualism: The belief that the dead communicate with the living, as through a medium.

Supernatural: Of or relating to existence outside the natural world; attributed to a power that seems to violate or go beyond natural forces.

Tarot Cards: A set of (usually 72) cards that include 22 cards representing virtues and vices and death and fortune etc.; used by fortune teller.

Telepathy: Communication through means other than the senses, as by the exercise of an occult power.

Sources: Dictionary.com and Wikipedia.org.