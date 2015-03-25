Glimpse of Rings May Tell Real Story of Jennifer Lopez, Marc Anthony Breakup Rumors

A ring may say more than any celebrity rep ever could.

For the past month, rumors were swirling that Jennifer Lopez and Marc Anthony's marriage was at the breaking point after they both appeared separately without their wedding rings.

But a flurry of photos taken Friday show the couple with Anthony's arm around Lopez and both wearing rings on their left ring fingers while attending the inauguration ceremony for the governor of Puerto Rico.

Publicists for the couple have denied a report that they are planning to announce a breakup during their holiday getaway in Puerto Rico, according to the Associated Press.

In early December, Lopez appeared at the premiere for "The Curious Case of Benjamin Button" without her 8-carat engagement ring, wedding band or even her husband, who is generally photographed by her side.

According to reports published last month, Anthony was spotted just one week before that without his wedding band.

So what was the reported reason for their alleged split? Us magazine at the time cited several, including Marc's controlling ways and his alleged wandering eye.

But it wasn't just Marc's issues reported to be causing a rift between the couple. According to Us, Lopez was unhappy just being a "Long Island housewife" and blamed Anthony for the demise of her career as a box-office star.