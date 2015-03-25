Ghosts of CBS Past?

The latest from the Political Grapevine:

Vitriolic Voice Mail

A reporter at a Philadelphia public radio station has resigned and apologized after a vitriolic phone call to a conservative Web site.

The Philadelphia Inquirer reports that WHYY-FM's Rachel Buchman (search) left a message at the offices of Laptoplobbyist.com saying, "I wanted to tell you that you're vile, horrible people. You're awful people. You represent horrible ideas. God hates you and he wants to kill your children. You should all burn in hell. Bye."

Buchman says she lost her temper, and resigned for what she called "personal reasons" after Laptoplobbyist director Chris Carmouche (search) sent the audio message to 150,000 members of the site as an example of media bias.

Political Pressure in the Classroom

Forty-nine percent of students at the nation's top universities say their professors subject them to political commentary in class, even when teaching

What's more, 29 percent say they feel pressure to agree with the professor's political views to get a good grade.

A new study by the American Council of Trustees and Alumni (search) also found that 68 percent of students reported negative remarks about President Bush in the classroom, while 62 percent said professors praised John Kerry.

And 74 percent said professors made positive remarks about liberals, while 47 percent reported negative comments about conservatives.

'Mystical Kingdom'?

Outgoing CBS News Anchor Dan Rather (search) says he considers CBS a "magical, mystical kingdom — our version of Camelot."

In an interview with the Hollywood Reporter conducted last year and reprinted today, Rather also reports an unusual relationship with deceased CBS News legend Edward R. Murrow (search).

Rather says, "Ed Murrow's ghost is here. I've seen him and talked to him on the third floor of this building many times late at night. And I can tell you that he's watching over us."

Feline Freeze

Dog owner Susan Sewell was surprised when the animal shelter in Provo, Utah refused to let her family adopt a kitten.

It turns out that under an old law prohibiting the mixing of species, Provo allows residents to own two dogs or two cats — but forbids them from owning a dog and a cat at the same time.

Sewell joined several citizens of Provo in complaining about the outdated provision to the City Council, which is expected to change the law next month.

— FOX News' Michael Levine contributed to this report