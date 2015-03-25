German Neo-Nazis March on Anniversary of Rudolf Hess' Death

A few hundred supporters of Germany's far right marched in an eastern city Saturday, marking the anniversary this week of the death of Adolf Hitler's deputy, Rudolf Hess.

Some 350 people marched in the eastern city of Jena, police estimated, while a larger crowd of about 1,800 turned out for a counter-demonstration. About 120 far-right supporters marched in Munich.

Police said that about 250 people demonstrated against right-wing extremism in the Bavarian town of Wunsiedel, where Hess is buried.

However, Germany's highest court this year upheld local authorities' decision to ban a far-right march in the town -- an event that has in the past attracted several thousand neo-Nazis.

Hess hanged himself at age 93 in Spandau Prison in then-West Berlin on Aug. 17, 1987 after nearly 41 years as a prisoner.