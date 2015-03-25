Expand / Collapse search
Georgia Man Found Guilty of Killing College Student

Associated Press

ATLANTA – A jury has convicted a 22-year-old man of murder in the shooting death of a Georgia college student.

Devonni Benton was also found guilty of two counts of aggravated assault Saturday in the September killing of Spelman College sophomore Jasmine Lynn. Prosecutors say Benton was in a fight outside a Clark Atlanta University dorm and fired at least six shots into the crowd, killing the Kansas City, Mo., native.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported that Benton was sentenced to life plus 25 years in prison.

Benton testified during the three-day trial that he was involved in the fight but was not the shooter.