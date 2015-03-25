Gasoline Prices Leap 18 Cents in Two Weeks, According to Lundberg Survey

The average cost of self-serve regular gasoline rose about 18 cents per gallon nationwide over the past two weeks, according to a survey released Sunday.

That translated to an average price of $2.78 a gallon, according to the latest Lundberg Survey of 7,000 gas stations across the country.

On April 6, a gallon of midgrade gasoline averaged about $2.89, and premium was nearly $3.

Nationwide, the lowest average price for regular fuel was $2.54 in Charleston, S.C., and the highest was in San Francisco at $3.30 a gallon.

