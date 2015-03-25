FOX Facts: U.N. Ambassador John Bolton

BASIC BIO

— John R. Bolton was born November 20, 1948 in Baltimore.

— Bolton graduated from Yale in 1970; He earned a Yale law degree in 1974.

— He is currently U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations.

— In March, President Bush nominated him to be the ambassador to the United Nations.

— Bolton is married and has one daughter.

RECESS APPOINTMENT

— Under the Constitution, a president can make an appointment during a Senate recess without the chamber's approval of the nominee.

— That appointment lasts only through the next one-year session of Congress

EXPERIENCE

— He's been the undersecretary of state, for arms control and international security.

— Senior vice president, American Enterprise Institute, 1997-2001.

— Adjunct professor, George Mason University Law School, 1994-2001.

— Partner in the law firm of Lerner, Reed, Bolton and McManus, Washington, 1993-99.

— Assistant secretary of state for international organization affairs, 1989-93.

— Assistant attorney general, Justice Department, 1985-89.

— Partner at the law firm of Covington and Burling, Washington, 1983-85.

— Assistant administrator for U-S Agency for International Development, 1982-83.

— General counsel, AID, 1981-82.

— Associate at Covington and Burling, 1974-81.

Sources: State Department