FOX Facts: U.N. Ambassador John Bolton
WASHINGTON – BASIC BIO
— John R. Bolton was born November 20, 1948 in Baltimore.
— Bolton graduated from Yale in 1970; He earned a Yale law degree in 1974.
— He is currently U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations.
— In March, President Bush nominated him to be the ambassador to the United Nations.
— Bolton is married and has one daughter.
RECESS APPOINTMENT
— Under the Constitution, a president can make an appointment during a Senate recess without the chamber's approval of the nominee.
— That appointment lasts only through the next one-year session of Congress
EXPERIENCE
— He's been the undersecretary of state, for arms control and international security.
— Senior vice president, American Enterprise Institute, 1997-2001.
— Adjunct professor, George Mason University Law School, 1994-2001.
— Partner in the law firm of Lerner, Reed, Bolton and McManus, Washington, 1993-99.
— Assistant secretary of state for international organization affairs, 1989-93.
— Assistant attorney general, Justice Department, 1985-89.
— Partner at the law firm of Covington and Burling, Washington, 1983-85.
— Assistant administrator for U-S Agency for International Development, 1982-83.
— General counsel, AID, 1981-82.
— Associate at Covington and Burling, 1974-81.
