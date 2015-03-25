Fowl Language: Convenience Store Taking Heat for Chicken Sandwich Billboard

A Pennsylvania convenience-store chain is taking heat from critics who say its new billboard campaign promoting a fried chicken sandwich contains foul language.

Sheetz unveiled the "Crispy Frickin' Chicken" billboards at the beginning of this month. Spokeswoman Monica Jones says about one-third of the company's 346 stores carry the sandwich, and the campaign consists of 100 billboards placed near those locations.

Jones says the campaign is aimed at young adults, and the company didn't intend to offend anyone.

Altoona-based Sheetz recently removed one billboard in Hazle Township, near Hazleton, after local officials fielded complaints.

Jones says the remaning billboards will come down next Wednesday, when the campaign is scheduled to end.

Sheetz operates stores in Maryland, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, Ohio, Virginia and West Virginia.

