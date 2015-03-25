Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

story
Published
Last Update January 14, 2015

Fowl Language: Convenience Store Taking Heat for Chicken Sandwich Billboard

By | Associated Press

A Pennsylvania convenience-store chain is taking heat from critics who say its new billboard campaign promoting a fried chicken sandwich contains foul language.

Sheetz unveiled the "Crispy Frickin' Chicken" billboards at the beginning of this month. Spokeswoman Monica Jones says about one-third of the company's 346 stores carry the sandwich, and the campaign consists of 100 billboards placed near those locations.

Jones says the campaign is aimed at young adults, and the company didn't intend to offend anyone.

Altoona-based Sheetz recently removed one billboard in Hazle Township, near Hazleton, after local officials fielded complaints.

Jones says the remaning billboards will come down next Wednesday, when the campaign is scheduled to end.

Sheetz operates stores in Maryland, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, Ohio, Virginia and West Virginia.

Click here to read more on this story from MyFOXDC.com.