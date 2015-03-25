Fourth-Grade Teacher Apologizes for Acting as Groom in Mock Wedding to Student

A fourth-grade teacher in Falmouth, Maine, has apologized for playing the groom in a mock wedding to a student.

The Portland Press Herald reports that Paul Rosenblum agreed to participate after the girl proposed and his class at the Plummer-Motz School cajoled him.

At the brief playground ceremony, Rosenblum wore a black graduation gown and a clown tie. The girl had a sheet draped around her clothes for a gown. There was no kiss.

The school later received several phone calls about it.

Rosenblum says he was only intending to indulge "a little girl's game of dress-up and make-believe." He called it a lapse in judgment and says he is remorseful and "sick with regret."

Superintendent Barbara Powers wouldn't say whether any disciplinary action was taken.