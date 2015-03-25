Former President Ford Remains Hospitalized

Former President Gerald Ford underwent further treatment for pneumonia Saturday at a hospital where he was admitted a week earlier.

"His pneumonia continues to improve," Penny Circle, Ford's chief of staff, said in a statement. A decision about when he will be released is being considered on a day-to-day basis, Circle said.

Ford, 92, was admitted to the Eisenhower Medical Center near his desert home on Jan. 14. The nation's 38th chief executive was initially expected to be discharged by Thursday, but doctors decided he needed additional therapy.

It was Ford's second hospitalization in five weeks. He had been admitted to Eisenhower Medical Center in mid-December because of what Circle called "a horrible cold."

Ford and his wife, Betty, have lived in Rancho Mirage — 117 miles southeast of Los Angeles — since leaving the White House in 1977. They also have a home in Beaver Creek, Colo.