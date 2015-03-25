Former Kid 'n Play Rapper Hurt in Car Accident

A member of the hip-hop duo Kid 'n Play is out of the hospital after he was injured in a car accident following a police shooting in Durham.

Authorities said Christopher Martin was driving his sport utility vehicle Saturday when it was hit by a car driven by Raul Riva Aldamo.

As Aldamo drove toward an officer investigating a reported robbery, police shot at Aldamo's car. The car continued down the street before slamming into Martin's vehicle.

Aldamo died at the scene.

Martin and his passenger, Michelle Gonzales, were out of the hospital as of Wednesday.

Martin and Christopher Reid teamed up to record three albums in the late 1980s and early 1990s. The pair also took up roles in a few movies, including the "House Party" films.

Martin now lives in Durham and recently completed a documentary on gang life in the city.

