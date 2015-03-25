Florida Woman Burned, Kitchen Explodes After Grandchild Puts Aerosol Cans in Oven

A South Florida grandmother is recovering from injuries after one of the five children she was baby-sitting put two aerosol spray cans into the oven and blew up part of the kitchen.

The explosion blew off the oven door and sent flames across the woman's legs, arms and chest. The fire then spread to other parts of the kitchen.

The state fire marshal is investigating.

Investigators have not yet determined which child put the cans into the oven or who turned the oven on. The children will be sent to the Broward County's Juvenile Firesetter Prevention and Intervention program to teach them about the dangers of fires and explosives.

The woman was taken to the hospital with non life-threatening injuries.