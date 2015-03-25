Florida Police Question Motorists About Missing 1-Month-Old Baby; Suspect Sketch Released

The crime-fighting television show "America's Most Wanted" will air a segment Saturday on missing one-month-old Bryan Dos Santos Gomes if the infant isn't found by then, according to Florida police.

The boy's mother, Maria Fatima Ramos Dos Santos, told authorities that a woman who gave her a ride in an SUV threatened her with a knife before driving off with her son last Friday.

Police believe the kidnapper is a woman who wants a child of her own. Ramos Dos Santos told police the woman had a child's car seat and diaper bag in the SUV.

Police have set up roadblocks in the area to question motorists about what they might have seen around the time the child was taken.

Meanwhile, area church representatives were scheduled to meet at 11 a.m. Tuesday morning to map plans to help find the baby, reported the Fort Myers News-Press.

"This week we're going to have a campaign to help bring this little boy back," said Rev. Israel Suarez of All Nations Food bank. "This family is in pain. It is sad, very sad."

Police on Monday released a sketch of the woman police believe abducted the baby.

Authorities say Bryan may be in the custody of a white heavyset female with long, straight black hair that was partially in a bun, wearing blue jeans and a black silk blouse or black t-shirt at the time of the abduction. The Fort Myers Police Department described her as 28 to 30 years old with light skin who spoke Spanish. She is 5’4” tall.

The missing infant is described as a white male, weighs 12 pounds, and has fine black hair.

Authorities say they believe the baby isn't in danger, and that the woman took him because she wants to take care of him. However, she is believed to be armed and could be dangerous if threatened, police said.

The abductor's vehicle is described as a dark-colored, two-door SUV with peeling window tint.

Over the weekend, police said they believed the suspect could be heading to Miami or Tampa.

The mother and Bryan, as well as another woman and a baby, were approached by the woman in the SUV while walking along a road Friday, police said. The driver asked for directions to a neighborhood. The women, who did not know the driver, agreed to give directions and entered the vehicle with their children, police said.

The women showed the driver the neighborhood, and then the driver drove the two mothers and children back toward where she picked them up, police said. The driver then forced one mother and child out of the car, and made off with Ramos and the baby, who was born Nov. 3, police said.

The Fort Myers Police Department teamed up Saturday with the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, the FBI and other area police agencies to find the baby. An Amber Alert was issued.

Anyone with information about baby Bryan is asked to contact the Fort Myers Police Department at 239-338-2120 or call 911.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.