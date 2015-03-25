Florida Man Claims He Was Robbed by Gang of Braless Thieves

It may sound like something out of a Benny Hill comedy sketch, but a Florida man claimed he was robbed Saturday by five buxom women clad in overalls — with no shirts or bras underneath.

Olmer Morales, 18, told deputies in Martin County that he was stopped and surrounded by the gang of women as he was riding his bicycle to work.

The alleged bandits took $100 that he had in his back pocket before fleeing, TCPalm.com reported Tuesday.

While Morales claimed he had seen at least one of the women in the area before, no arrests have yet been made.

