Here’s the latest edition of Some Stories You Won't Find on any other Sunday show:

Right Place... Right Time

Photojournalists need skill, courage and sometimes just plain luck — to be in the right place at the right time — to capture a great picture. But now, some people are wondering how several photographers in Iraq got dramatic pictures of a car exploding and people running around just after the blast.

They now suspect that the cameramen were either working with the terrorists, or were alerted to a staged event.

The Feel of Democracy

Much has been made of Iraqis casting absentee ballots here in the U.S. and around the world. But what about the scene in the country with the biggest bloc of expatriates?

Here's how Associated Press described what happened at one polling site: "a festive mood — bunting and placards decorating the walls — hundreds of excited voters lining the street."

Where was this? A mosque in Iran's capital of Tehran (search).