Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2018 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

story
Published
Last Update March 25, 2015

Feel of Democracy

Chris Wallace
By Chris Wallace, | Fox News

Here’s the latest edition of Some Stories You Won't Find on any other Sunday show:

Right Place... Right Time

Photojournalists need skill, courage and sometimes just plain luck — to be in the right place at the right time — to capture a great picture. But now, some people are wondering how several photographers in Iraq got dramatic pictures of a car exploding and people running around just after the blast.

They now suspect that the cameramen were either working with the terrorists, or were alerted to a staged event.

The Feel of Democracy

Much has been made of Iraqis casting absentee ballots here in the U.S. and around the world. But what about the scene in the country with the biggest bloc of expatriates?

Here's how Associated Press described what happened at one polling site: "a festive mood — bunting and placards decorating the walls — hundreds of excited voters lining the street."

Where was this? A mosque in Iran's capital of Tehran (search).

Chris Wallace is the anchor of FOX News Sunday (FNS), Fox Broadcasting Company's Sunday morning public affairs program. He joined FOX News Channel (FNC) in 2003 and is based in Washington, D.C. In 2014, he marked his 50th year in the broadcasting industry.