FedEx Truck Crash Scatters Hundreds of Packages on Texas Highway

Police suspect driver fatigue as a factor in a FedEx truck crash that left hundreds of packages strewn along an interstate highway median near Fort Worth.

The tractor-tandem trailer combination veered off Interstate 35W southbound, thundered through a floodway and split apart on an embankment. Northlake Police Lt. Brian Harpole compared the impact to a plane crash. He said the truck was carrying its cargo from Oklahoma City to Fort Worth when the accident happened about 3:30 a.m. Wednesday.

Harpole said the driver survived the crash and was taken to Harris Methodist Fort Worth hospital complaining of back pain.

Aerial video shows hundreds of parcels spread across about an acre of median about 20 miles north of Fort Worth.