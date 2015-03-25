Federal Jury Dismisses Lawsuit Against 'Sopranos' Producer David Chase

A federal jury on Wednesday ruled against a New Jersey man who says his services helped "Sopranos" creator David Chase develop ideas for the hit HBO mob drama.

The jury dismissed the claims of Robert Baer, ruling the aspiring writer and former prosecutor was not owed anything for help he provided while Chase wrote an early draft of the "Sopranos" pilot episode.

Chase's lawyers hugged after hearing the verdict, which came after less than two hours of deliberations on the fifth day of the trial.

Baer claimed he provided help — arranging meetings with police and prosecutors during a three-day tour of New Jersey mob sites in 1995 and engaging in subsequent conversations — that sparked ideas for what became the hit HBO mob drama that ended in June.

Both men testified that Baer turned down compensation from Chase three times. But Baer claimed Chase agreed to "take care of him" if the show was a hit. Baer said no monetary figure was ever discussed. Chase never offered him a writing job on the show.

Chase's attorneys contended it was not the industry practice to pay advisers for help during the writing of a pilot.

Chase said Baer himself was not an expert in the Mafia, and that Baer introduced the Emmy-winning writer and producer to people with knowledge. When Chase rewrote "The Sopranos" pilot after it was rejected by Fox Broadcasting and other networks, he turned to "a true Mafia expert," Dan Castleman, his defense maintained.

Castleman, chief of the Manhattan district attorney's investigations division, testified that he provided free consulting services to Chase, over several dozen phone calls, as Chase worked on the rewriting of the pilot.

Castleman didn't enter into a contract as a technical adviser with HBO until after the pilot was written. He was paid $3,000 for help in filming the pilot, and got $1,000 for each of the 12 subsequent episodes in the first season. He declined to say how much he was paid for his role throughout the five seasons that followed until the show ended in June.

Castleman also eventually appeared on the show nine times in the role of a federal prosecutor, and prosecuted Tony's uncle, Corrado "Junior" Soprano, in his federal trial in Newark.