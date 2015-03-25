FBI Scans Security Video in Hunt for Los Angeles Synagogue Shooter

The FBI is reviewing security camera footage in the hunt for a gunman who wounded two men at a Los Angeles synagogue.

Police Detective Rich Wheeler says federal authorities are enhancing and clarifying the grainy footage taken Thursday of the parking garage at the Adat Yeshurun Valley Sephardic Orthodox synagogue in North Hollywood.

Thirty-eight-year-old Mori Ben-Nissan and 53-year-old Allen Lasry were shot in the legs as they arrived for morning service. They were in good condition Friday.

Wheeler says several possible motives are being considered, including that the shooter knew one of the victims, and the other victim was shot after witnessing the confrontation.

Police say the attack took place in a stairwell leading up to the synagogue sanctuary. Frightened worshippers heard gunshots and screams before the bleeding victims stumbled in.

The gunman fled on foot and police briefly held a teenager who matched a vague description of the attacker. But they released the 17-year-old a short time later and continued their search for the assailant.

A motive for the attack remained unclear and city leaders moved to calm fears the attack was part of any organized anti-Semitic violence. Still, police beefed up patrols of Jewish communities as part of a citywide alert before saying the attack appeared to be isolated.

The victims, who were hospitalized in good condition, told police the attacker did not speak or take anything from them.

Initial security camera footage from the synagogue shows the suspect but not the shooting, and the quality is too poor for investigators to identify the man, Cmdr. Jorge Villegas said, but detectives later found more security cameras at the synagogue and were reviewing those tapes.

Police said a slew of possible motives was being considered, including attempted robbery or a personal business dispute.

LAPD First Assistant Chief Jim McDonnell said investigators were trying to determine whether a similar suspect might have been involved in robberies or other crimes in the area.

Michael Bloom, 30, an Orthodox organizer with Hatzolah, a Jewish volunteer medical response team, grew up in the diverse neighborhood. He said there had been instances of Jews being insulted as they walked to the synagogue on the Sabbath.

"This has been going on for years. Everything from 'death to Israel' to 'dirty Jew,"' he said. "There are gangs in the area. It's not the safest neighborhood."

