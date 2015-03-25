FBI Raids Magician David Copperfield's Las Vegas Warehouse

Law enforcement authorities have been in contact with David Copperfield and the FBI has conducted an investigation in Las Vegas where the magician has held regular shows, his lawyer and FBI spokespeople confirmed Thursday.

Local station KLAS-TV reported that an FBI raid with 12 agents took place Wednesday at Copperfield's warehouse, where he apparently stores tricks and memorabilia from around the world. He has called the location the International Museum & Library of the Conjuring Arts.

Copperfield's Las Vegas attorney, David Chesnoff, told FOX News that possible sexual abuse claims against the illusionist were false.

"If in fact those are the allegations, unfortunately false allegations are all too often made against famous individuals," said Chesnoff. "But we are confident the investigation will conclude favorably."

"We are in touch with the investigators, and are respecting the confidentiality of the investigation," he said.

"I can say that there was investigative activity yesterday and yesterday evening in Las Vegas," said Seattle FBI Special Agent Robbie Burroughs, without specifying exactly where the activity took place or who it involved, on Thursday.

"The investigation is related to a Seattle case. The Seattle case is pending and that means we can't say anything about it."

FBI Special Agent David Staretz, spokesman for the Las Vegas office, said, "I can confirm that there's investigative activity at the warehouse."

He would not give further details.

KLAS-TV reported that the agents seized a computer hard drive, digital camera system, and nearly $2 million in cash, citing an anonymous source close to the raid.

Copperfield has been a longtime performer at the Hollywood Theater at the MGM Grand casino-hotel on the Las Vegas Strip, where he has performed in six-to-eight week stints several times a year, said MGM Mirage Inc. spokeswoman Yvette Monet.

On Wednesday night, Copperfield performed two regularly scheduled shows, which were at the end of his most recent run, she said, adding he was next scheduled to perform in Jakarta, Indonesia.

Fox News' Jonathon Hunt and Ron Ralston contributed to this article.