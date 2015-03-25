Farm Aid Benefit Concert Lineup Includes Eclectic Artist Mix

This year's Farm Aid benefit concert will feature not only the nearly annual show's mainstays such as Neil Young and Willie Nelson, but also genres from polka to reggae.

The lineup for the Sept. 30 concert at the Tweeter Center was announced Wednesday.

Farm Aid board founders Nelson, Young and John Mellencamp will be there, along with board member Dave Matthews.

Other acts include reggae's Steel Pulse, polka star Jimmy Sturr, pedal-steel guitarist and New Jersey native Robert Randolph, and rock 'n' roll pioneer Jerry Lee Lewis with Roy Head.

Click Here to Visit FOXNews.com's Music Content Center

The lineup also includes Los Lonely Boys, Arlo Guthrie, Gov't Mule, Steve Earle and Allison Moorer, Shelby Lynne, Nitty Gritty Dirt Band, Pauline Reese and Danielle Evin.

The benefit concert has been held most years since 1985 and raises money to help farmers keep their land.