Explosion in Central Spain

A car bomb exploded today in an industrial area of a central Spanish province. The Interior Ministry says there were calls to two newspapers from Basque (search) separatists before the blast.

Officials say both newspapers support independence for the Basque region.

Three warehouses were damaged by the blast, but there are no known injuries. The park was virtually deserted at the time.

This would be the first explosion set by separatists in weeks. There's been increasing speculation that they might be close to calling a ceasefire after holding talks with the government. The government denies talks are under way.



