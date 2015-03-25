Ex-NFL Player May Seek Insanity Defense in Shooting

A former football player accused of firing shots into the compound of Siegfried & Roy (search) may seek an insanity defense, his attorney said Friday.

"It's clear his mental state is an issue," public defender Daren Richards said after Cole Murdoch Ford's (search) initial court appearance in the drive-by shooting on Sept. 21.

Ford, 31, was not required to enter a plea to charges of assault with a deadly weapon, discharging a firearm from a motor vehicle and discharging a firearm at a structure. He appeared by closed-circuit video and a judge scheduled another hearing Nov. 22.

Ford, a former kicker for the Oakland Raiders (search), was arrested Tuesday when a woman recognized him at a copy store near the Las Vegas Strip and summoned police.

He had been sought after being identified as the owner of a white minivan from which shots were fired at the compound owned by entertainers Siegfried Fischbacher (search) and Roy Horn (search). No one was hurt, but police said shotgun pellets shattered windows and left a hole in a wall.

Witnesses told police the gunman shouted that the entertainers should get out of the country. Police have not said if the two men were home at the time.

Ford kicked for three seasons for the Raiders but was cut after several crucial missed kicks during the 1997 season.