Evenflo Car Seat Recalled

Evenflo Embrace Infant Car Seat/Carriers have been recalled because of a faulty handle that suddenly releases and dumps babies to the ground.

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission says there have been 679 reports of the handle on the car seat/carriers unexpectedly releasing. There have been 160 reports of injuries to children, including one fractured skull, two concussions, and a number of bruises and scrapes.

About 450,000 of the faulty units were sold.

Affected models are Evenflo Embrace Infant Car Seat/Carriers made before April 8, 2006. A white label on the bottom of the carrier and on the top of the convenience base carries the model number. The recall includes model numbers beginning with 317, 320, 397, 398, 540, 548, 549, 550, 556, 597, 598, or 599.

Models beginning with the number 5 were sold with a compatible stroller. The units were made in the U.S. and in China.

The models may still be used as car seats when secured to a vehicle, but must not be used as carriers.

Evenflo is offering a free repair kit that strengthens the latch on the handle. The manufacturer asks that recalled units not be returned to the stores from which they were purchased. The handle should not be used until after installation of the repair kit.

For additional information, contact Evenflo at (800) 490-7497 between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday or visit the recall web site at embracehandle.com.

SOURCE: News release, U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission and the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, May 10, 2007.