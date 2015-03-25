Eva Mendes Stars in 'Fur? I'd Rather Go Naked' Ad for PETA

Eva Mendes, the latest star of the "Fur? I'd rather go naked" ad campaign for the People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals, unveiled her naked ad Thursday in New York City.

She joins a list of celebrities who have gone nude for PETA, including Alicia Silverstone, Christina Applegate, Kim Basinger and Pamela Anderson.

"There are way too many amazing faux-fur options out there for people to still be wearing real fur," she said. "I want people to know that … killing a poor animal and wearing [its fur] isn't cool. Respecting all life forms is cool."

Mendes is a little more "cheeky" than some of stars who have gone before her, revealing her bare buttocks in the ad.

FOXNews.com's Hollie McKay contributed to this report.