Eminem Says He's Back With Ex-Wife

Rap superstar Eminem told a radio show Tuesday that he is back together with his ex-wife and may remarry. Eminem went through an ugly divorce and custody battle over his young daughter with Kimberly Mathers. They married in 1999, and their divorce was finalized in 2001.

"We have reconciled and are probably going to remarry," Eminem told Detroit radio station WKQI-FM's "Mojo in the Morning" show.

During the interview, he referred to Kimberly Mathers, 30, as "my wife Kim."

Eminem's label Interscope Records said the interview was the only one that Eminem had planned for now. The rapper's greatest-hits album titled "Curtain Call" was released Tuesday.

Eminem, whose real name is Marshall Mathers III, also discussed his stay earlier this year at a hospital to undergo treatment for sleep medication dependency. Word of the hospitalization came in August after he canceled his European tour.

"When I went into rehab, I kind of went into it ... with the notion of 'I'm gonna get clean, I'm gonna get off this stuff before it gets too out of hand,'" he said.

In July, Eminem denied an impending retirement but hinted at taking a breather. On Tuesday, the 33-year-old, who lives in suburban Detroit, spoke more about his uncertain future.

"I'm at a point in my life right now where I feel like I don't know where my career is going," he said. "This is the reason that we called it 'Curtain Call,' because this could be the final thing. We don't know."