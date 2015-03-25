Elizabeth Smart's Father Given Polygraph Test

Six days into the search for a 14-year-old girl reportedly kidnapped at gunpoint from her bedroom, police are no closer to solving the case, and the trail is growing cold.

On Monday, Salt Lake City Police Capt. Scott Atkinson said 40 FBI agents and 60 police investigators continued to sift through the thousands of tips being called in to the police.

But the case has not advanced. "At this point, we're no closer to solving her disappearance," Atkinson said.

The FBI is evaluating a polygraph test administered Sunday to Ed Smart, Elizabeth Smart's father. Police won't say why they asked him to take the test; they did say that they may test other family members, too.

"It's just one of the tools we've been using to further the investigation," Atkinson said, adding that he didn't believe the polygraph test indicated a change in the investigation.

In a statement released Monday evening, Ed Smart acknowledged the test. "When asked by law enforcement I fully cooperated because I have nothing to hide," he said. "We are doing everything in our power to bring back Elizabeth."

"It's not uncommon" for police to give polygraph tests to parents, or to do several interviews, said Salt Lake City Police detective Jay Rhodes.

Police also were to re-interview 9-year-old Mary Katherine Smart, who told police early Wednesday morning that a gunman came the bedroom she shared with her older sister and abducted her.

Tom Smart, Elizabeth Smart's uncle, asked for 40 or 50 all-terrain vehicle owners to gather Monday afternoon at an exit off Interstate 80 west of Salt Lake City to help search the West Desert area.

Chris Thomas, a spokesman for the family, said 55 ATV owners turned out, each searching a 25 square mile area.

Plans also were being made for horse posses, but they had not begun searching.

"We take nothing for granted in this and we want to search every inch of this state and beyond," Smart said. "We'll try to have a plan of attack for as many days as we need to go."

The volunteer search through the city and mountain foothills is tapering off. On the first day of the search, 1,200 people volunteered to find Elizabeth. By Monday morning that number had dwindled to 400.

Eleven volunteer pilots took their planes up Sunday, down from 25 the day before. They looked for any clues that might help the investigation, though the number of weekend campers in nearby mountains made it difficult to locate anything considered suspicious.

Search efforts also had another setback when two helicopters equipped with infrared-sensing equipment were diverted to help battle wildfires in Colorado.

Elizabeth Smart disappeared on Wednesday between 1 and 2 a.m. Police said a kidnapper apparently forced open a window in the family's $1 million home bordering a wooded area in the city's Federal Heights area.

The man, brandishing a small black handgun, forced Elizabeth to go with him and told Mary Katherine that if she told anyone, her sister would be hurt, the younger child told police. She waited about two hours or more and then woke her parents.

Hundreds of people attended a candlelight vigil Sunday night, where Ed and Lois Smart told the crowd they believe their child will be safely returned.

Rhodes said the volunteer search effort was unprecedented in Utah, with volunteers flying in from the East Coast and calls coming from Italy and Germany. He speculated that the 2002 Olympics made the city familiar worldwide.

Interest in the abduction and the search "blossomed because during the Olympics Salt Lake City became America's hometown, kind of like midvalley America," Rhodes said. "Now all of the sudden you have someone invading midvalley America and taking someone from their bedroom."