Driver of Stolen Car Crashes Into Vehicle, Killing Motorist
LOS ANGELES – A stolen car crashed into other vehicles, killing one person, following a sheriff's chase Wednesday, authorities said.
Deputies began their pursuit of a reported stolen car shortly after 7 a.m. in South Los Angeles but eventually backed off, Deputy Johnie Jones said.
"We don't normally chase after stolen vehicles," Jones said. "It got too unsafe, I would imagine. That's usually what happens."
However, the car continued, and soon struck another vehicle, killing the other motorist, Jones said.
A passenger in the stolen car was detained at the scene for questioning but the driver, armed with a handgun, ran away, Jones said.
Deputies cordoned off the area and began searching for the gunman.
Televised news reports showed a PT Cruiser wedged hood-first under the rear of a Toyota truck, raising its bed into the air. The entire front end of the truck apparently had been torn away.