Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2018 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

story
Published
Last Update January 13, 2015

Driver of Stolen Car Crashes Into Vehicle, Killing Motorist

By | Associated Press

LOS ANGELES – A stolen car crashed into other vehicles, killing one person, following a sheriff's chase Wednesday, authorities said.

Deputies began their pursuit of a reported stolen car shortly after 7 a.m. in South Los Angeles but eventually backed off, Deputy Johnie Jones said.

"We don't normally chase after stolen vehicles," Jones said. "It got too unsafe, I would imagine. That's usually what happens."

However, the car continued, and soon struck another vehicle, killing the other motorist, Jones said.

A passenger in the stolen car was detained at the scene for questioning but the driver, armed with a handgun, ran away, Jones said.

Deputies cordoned off the area and began searching for the gunman.

Televised news reports showed a PT Cruiser wedged hood-first under the rear of a Toyota truck, raising its bed into the air. The entire front end of the truck apparently had been torn away.