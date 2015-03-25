'Dog' in $2.6M 'Bounty Hunter' Deal

The Dog is coming back for more. Duane "Dog" Chapman has signed a $2.6 million contract for a third season of the reality television series "Dog, the Bounty Hunter," a newspaper reports.

The show is A&E's highest-rated series ever.

Chapman will earn $100,000 per half-hour episode aired on the cable channel, believed to be about double what he made for each of the first two seasons, the Honolulu Star-Bulletin reported Friday.

"We haven't gotten to really celebrate yet because we're filming right out of the chute," said Beth Smith, Chapman's partner and companion. "But we got what we wanted."

Chapman and Smith declined to comment on the salary figures, citing contract confidentiality.