Dissent or disloyalty? That is the subject of this evening's "Talking Points Memo".

Yesterday in Washington, I visited some U.S. soldiers who were badly wounded in Iraq and Afghanistan. These men and women will never be the same.—Many of them lost their legs.

Most of the wounded I talked to believe the USA is trying to help the Afghani and Iraqi people. They may disagree with the war in general, but the nobility of America is not in question, at least to them.

Now no clear-thinking American could ever want any fellow citizen to be hurt the way these people have been hurt. And therein lies the paradox. Millions of Americans are against the war in Iraq, but that dissent must be respected.

Also, there are some Americans who actually want the USA to lose in Iraq, primarily so that President Bush will look bad. Few will admit that, but it does exist, primarily on the far Left.

We also know that France and many other U.N. nations aren't rooting for America and Iraq. And certainly, some Arab nations want the U.S. to lose there.

But losing in Iraq means more U.S. casualties, so Americans cannot hold that sentiment and still be called loyal. Let me repeat that. You can't root against your country in Iraq and still be a loyal American, period. If you don't believe me, I will take you to see a double amputee U.S. Marine. And you can tell him to his face that you want the USA to lose in Iraq. Are you willing to do that?

Like many others, "The Factor” has questions about the Iraqi war, but we support our military all the way. Since we started telling you about the Wounded Warrior Project, for example, which helps soldiers hurt in Iraq and Afghanistan, that organization has raised more than $1 million. And the money keeps pouring in. Check out the Wounded Warrior's organization on billoreilly.com.

"Talking Points" believes that all Americans should respect and help this new charity, even if you are deeply opposed to the Iraqi conflict. This is not an America love it or leave it situation. This is a time when all loyal Americans must understand the complexity of the new war on terror. Again, disagreement is healthy. Honest dissent is noble but what these people in France, the U.N. and even here in the far left precincts are doing effectively rooting for the terrorists is unacceptable.

And that's "The Memo."

The Most Ridiculous Item of the Day

As you know, we have been crusading for the Christian symbols of Christmas this season. We feel they should be displayed publicly, if other symbols of the season are displayed.

Now one of the nutty left-wing Web sites —and there are so many—put forth that my analysis is based upon — ready— selling Christmas gifts on billoreilly.com. What the Web site doesn't tell you is that the money I make from billoreilly.com goes to charity.

But, hey, honesty has never been the hallmark of the nutty left-wing Web sites. Of course, that's ridiculous, but so is being nutty.

Now these people are truly pathetic. I guess I should be nicer. It's Christmastime.

