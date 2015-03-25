Deputies: Arizona Couple Kept 9-Year-Old Grandson in Foul-Smelling Closet

Sheriff's deputies in Pima County say they've arrested a couple on child abuse charges after discovering they kept their 9-year-old grandson in a small closet and rarely let him out.

The boy didn't attend school, can't read or write and weighed only 48 pounds, Deputy Dawn Hanke said.

The boy and his 8-year-old brother are in protective custody.

50-year-old Becky Lee Tortellet and 52-year-old Larry Alan Tortellet were jailed on $50,000 bond each.

Deputies learned of the alleged abuse when she brought her older grandson to a behavior center and officials there became concerned after he told them he lived in his grandmother's closet, Hanke said.

The younger brother was normal and attended public school. Hanke said the closet was about 4-feet by 3-feet and had a foul odor of urine and feces.