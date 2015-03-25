Delta Employee Pleads Guilty to Smuggling Illegal Immigrants

A ticket agent contractor who worked for Delta Air Lines in the U.S. Virgin Islands has pleaded guilty in a conspiracy to smuggle illegal immigrants into the United States.

Felicia Browne was accused of helping three migrants bypass security and escorting them to a U.S.-bound plane in May 2008. The indictment said she allegedly received $5,000 from each migrant in return.

Another contract ticket agent, Diana Telemaque, and airport luggage handler Daniel Confidente are awaiting trial on similar charges.

Delta has said the two contract employees were paid by another company and have been dismissed.

A judge accepted Browne's guilty plea Wednesday. Sentencing was set for January.