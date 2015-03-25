Dad: More Arrests May Come

Natalee Holloway's father told an Alabama media outlet that he has heard rumors of more arrests coming in his daughter's disappearance, FOX News has learned.

No other information was immediately available on whether Dave Holloway's suspicions could be confirmed and if so, when such arrests might be made.

The family's attorney, John Q. Kelly, told FOX News on Wednesday that additional arrests weren't "imminent" — which he defined as happening in the next few days. But there could be more people detained in the case later, he said.

Meanwhile, Natalee Holloway's mother, Beth Holloway Twitty, believes the new suspect arrested over the weekend in her daughter's disappearance in Aruba may have important information about the case, but isn't necessarily involved.

Holloway Twitty said she thinks the arrest of the 19-year-old Aruban man, identified in the media as Geoffrey van Cromvoirt, is a positive sign toward solving the mystery of what happened to Natalee, who has been missing since May 30.

Twitty said Dutch authorities still haven't spoken with her about new developments in the case.

On Tuesday an Aruban prosecutor ordered van Cromvoirt, whom prosecutors have only identified with the initials "G.V.C.," held in detention for eight more days. He was arrested Saturday on suspicion of involvement in Natalee Holloway's disappearance.

"G.V.C. is suspected of criminal offenses that may be related to the disappearance of Miss Holloway and of offenses related to dealing in illegal narcotics," prosecutors said in a written statement released Tuesday.

A judge ruled Tuesday that the arrest and detention were justified, so the suspect could continue to be held in custody.

Natalee Holloway, then 18, of Mountain Brook, Ala., was last seen leaving a bar with Dutch teen Joran van der Sloot and two Surinamese brothers on May 30 — the final night of her high school graduation trip to the Dutch Caribbean island. The three local men were jailed but later released after a judge ruled there was not enough evidence to hold them.

Joe Tacopina, a lawyer for van der Sloot, called the latest news "a good development" for his client as the two do not know each other.

"Obviously, we want this to be resolved but also I want my client to be cleared and given that there's no relationship between Joran and van Cromvoirt, that's a good fact," Tacopina said in an interview on FOX News Tuesday.

Tacopina said the new arrest stemmed from "forensic information" from a shirt found during the investigation.

